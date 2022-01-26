SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. has recorded 66 cases of the Omicron subvariant, province confirms

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 2:37 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Officials monitoring BA.2 Omicron subvariant in Canada' COVID-19: Officials monitoring BA.2 Omicron subvariant in Canada
Global's Keith Baldrey has more on Tuesday's COVID-19 intensive care numbers, which have taken a big jump.

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed Tuesday that the province has recorded some cases of a COVID-19 Omicron subvariant.

The BA.2 sub-lineage of Omicron, which was first detected in November last year, was designated as a variant under investigation by the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Friday.

Read more: Canada has detected BA.2 cases. What we know about this Omicron subvariant

Henry said Tuesday the province has recorded a “few cases.”

The Ministry of Health confirmed to Global News it has recorded 66 cases, with 33 linked to international travel.

Henry said the first detection was a few weeks ago and was a small number so it is not making a “significant difference” at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s still a whole lot we don’t know,” Henry added. “We have seen in the U.K. particularly, where they’ve seen it in pockets, that there is probably increased transmissibility. But whether that translates into any other parameters that are different, there hasn’t been enough of it. Certainly not here, not in Canada.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: What are “incidental COVID” cases and how do they affect hospitalizations?' COVID-19: What are “incidental COVID” cases and how do they affect hospitalizations?
COVID-19: What are “incidental COVID” cases and how do they affect hospitalizations?

More than 10,000 cases have been reported in 47 countries, according to data by cov-lineages.org.

Henry said B.C.’s public health teams are following the variant really closely but they are not seeing it take over from Omicron, as they saw that variant take over from Delta.

Read more: Pfizer and BioNTech begin testing Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine

She said because COVID mutates differently in different areas, they will likely see pockets of variants show up depending on the geographic region.

Story continues below advertisement

“So (we’ve) yet to know really what the overall impact is going to be,” Henry added.

The Omicron variant of concern, B.1.1.529, has four sub-lineages: BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2 and BA.3.

BA.1 accounts for the vast majority of the Omicron cases to date globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

– with files from  Saba Aziz.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOmicron tagBC COVID latest tagOmicron Subvariant tagBA-2 subvariant tagBA-2 subvariant BC tagBC Omicron subvariant tagCOVID subvariant tagOmicron subvariant BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers