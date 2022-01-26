Menu

Crime

Kitchener man arrested as Waterloo police conduct search at area motel

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 11:46 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested after a search was conducted at a motel in Kitchener on Wednesday morning.

Police initially announced on Twitter at around 8:50 a.m. that two people were in custody after they conducted the search near King Street East and Morgan Avenue.

Read more: Children find porn at playground of Kitchener, Ont. elementary school, police say

During the search, officers were said to have located suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, ecstasy, psilocybin, Canadian currency and stolen identity documents.

They say a 59-year-old Kitchener man is facing multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of identity documents. He was also wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Read more: Man found dead after fire at home in Galt area of Cambridge

Police say he is being held pending a bail hearing.

