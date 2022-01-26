Kitchener man arrested as Waterloo police conduct search at area motel

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested after a search was conducted at a motel in Kitchener on Wednesday morning.

Police initially announced on Twitter at around 8:50 a.m. that two people were in custody after they conducted the search near King Street East and Morgan Avenue.

During the search, officers were said to have located suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, ecstasy, psilocybin, Canadian currency and stolen identity documents.

They say a 59-year-old Kitchener man is facing multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of identity documents. He was also wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Police say he is being held pending a bail hearing.

Currently in the area of King Street East and Morgan Avenue in Kitchener conducting a search warrant at a motel. There will be an increased police presence in the area. Two individuals are in police custody. No concerns for public safety. More to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/GnDfMVsHbT — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 26, 2022