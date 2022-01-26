London, Ont. police say foul play not suspected in vehicle fire death

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say a death associated with a suspicious vehicle fire over the weekend is no longer considered suspicious.

In an update Wednesday morning, police said foul play is not suspected in the death of a 22-year-old man and his family has requested that his name be withheld.

On Sunday, police said emergency crews were called around 8:55 p.m. the night before to a vehicle on fire at Manning Drive between White Oak Road and Wonderland Road South.

“Further investigation revealed that an individual was deceased at the scene,” police said at the time.

While foul play is no longer suspected, members of the London Police Service’s major crime section as well as the Office of the Chief Coroner and Office of the Fire Marshal continue to investigate.

— with a file from Global News’ Kelly Wang