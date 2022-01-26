Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police say foul play not suspected in vehicle fire death

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 26, 2022 10:07 am
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

London, Ont., police say a death associated with a suspicious vehicle fire over the weekend is no longer considered suspicious.

In an update Wednesday morning, police said foul play is not suspected in the death of a 22-year-old man and his family has requested that his name be withheld.

Read more: Police issue appeal for information in fatal 2-vehicle crash in south London

On Sunday, police said emergency crews were called around 8:55 p.m. the night before to a vehicle on fire at Manning Drive between White Oak Road and Wonderland Road South.

“Further investigation revealed that an individual was deceased at the scene,” police said at the time.

While foul play is no longer suspected, members of the London Police Service’s major crime section as well as the Office of the Chief Coroner and Office of the Fire Marshal continue to investigate.

with a file from Global News’ Kelly Wang

