13-year-old student arrested after online threats force Newmarket school to close

York Regional Police say a 13-year-old student has been arrested after making “Columbine 2.0” threats on social media regarding Clearmeadow Public School in Newmarket, Ont.

Posts made on Facebook threatened a mass shooting at the school.

York Region District School Board said as a precaution Clearmeadow PS would be closed Wednesday. Students and staff switched to remote learning for the day.

Police said no one was injured and there were no weapons found.

Due to the age of the accused, under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the young teen cannot be identified.

YRDSB said the school will reopen on Thursday.

“We have confirmed with York Regional Police that there is no threat to the school and regular operations will resume tomorrow,” the school board said in a statement. “There is also no cause for concern or additional safety measures beyond those already in place at other school locations.”

Officers have investigated a threat made on social media regarding a public school on Clearmeadow Blvd in Newmarket. A young teen student has been arrested for the threat. No one was injured, there were no weapons, and the school was closed. — York Regional Police (@YRP) January 26, 2022

As a precautionary measure, Clearmeadow PS will be moving to remote learning on January 26, 2022. Bus and taxi service for routes servicing the school will be cancelled. Families, please see your email for details. — ClearmeadowPS (@clearmeadowps) January 26, 2022

