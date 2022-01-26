Menu

Crime

13-year-old student arrested after online threats force Newmarket school to close

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 9:21 am
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

York Regional Police say a 13-year-old student has been arrested after making “Columbine 2.0” threats on social media regarding Clearmeadow Public School in Newmarket, Ont.

Posts made on Facebook threatened a mass shooting at the school.

York Region District School Board said as a precaution Clearmeadow PS would be closed Wednesday. Students and staff switched to remote learning for the day.

Police said no one was injured and there were no weapons found.

Read more: Guelph teen arrested after threat found written on school washroom wall: police

Due to the age of the accused, under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the young teen cannot be identified.

YRDSB said the school will reopen on Thursday.

“We have confirmed with York Regional Police that there is no threat to the school and regular operations will resume tomorrow,” the school board said in a statement. “There is also no cause for concern or additional safety measures beyond those already in place at other school locations.”



