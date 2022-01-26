Possible carbon monoxide poisoning kills two family members in Montérégie

Two people are dead and another is fighting for his life following a possible carbon monoxide poisoning in the Montérégie.
According to police, a 62-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman lost their lives. An 80-year-old man is in critical condition, while a 52-year-old woman is in stable condition. Police suspect carbon monoxide intoxication.
Police believe the incident happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a mobile home on the Domaine Florentin campgrounds in Venise-en-Québec in the Montérégie area.
Carbon monoxide can be deadly since it is nearly impossible to detect.
The SQ’s major crimes unit is investigating.
— with files from Julie Turcotte from Global News
