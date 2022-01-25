COVID-19: B.C. sees jump in ICU numbers as 15 new admissions recorded in 24 hours

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. has finally seen a dip in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19.

There are now 985 people in hospital in the province, a dip of two from Monday.

However, the number of people in intensive care has risen by 15 people, bringing that total to 144.

In addition, one person has died, bringing that total to 2,554 people since the start of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, B.C. also recorded 1,446 new cases of the virus, with 32,468 active cases in the province.

However, daily new case counts are no longer considered an accurate measure of COVID’s spread, due to limited testing.

There have now been 314,522 total cases of COVID-19 in the province since the start of the pandemic.

B.C. set a new record for hospitalizations on Monday, with 987 people, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks.

As of Tuesday, 89.6 per cent (4,467,392) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.6 per cent (4,167,276) have received their second dose.

In addition, 92.6 per cent (4,291,424) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 89.9 per cent (4,166,375) received their second dose and 41.3 per cent (1,912,122) have received a third dose.

Also, 92.9 per cent (4,019,925) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 90.4 per cent (3,907,880) received their second dose and 44.2 per cent (1,910,574) have received a third dose.