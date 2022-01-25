Menu

Guelph, Waterloo Region in for a frigid night: Environment Canada

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 3:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Extreme cold hazards: wind chill, frostbite and hypothermia' Extreme cold hazards: wind chill, frostbite and hypothermia
Wind chill is a huge factor when spending time outdoors during cold Prairie winters. But what is it and how does it affect us? Global News meteorologist Tiffany Lizée explains – Feb 5, 2019

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning as Guelph and Waterloo Region are in for a frigid night on Tuesday.

The agency said it expects a temperature as low as -27 C with wind chill values between -28 and -33.

Read more: Survival outdoors in extreme cold treacherous for anyone, expert says

Residents are being urged to stay inside and keep their pets inside as well. Anyone who needs to go out should dress warmly with layers and the outer layer should be wind resistant.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, Environment Canada said.

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for most of Ontario and even stretch into Quebec. The Sudbury area is expecting wind chill values of around -40.

Click to play video: 'Recognizing the signs of frostbite and hypothermia' Recognizing the signs of frostbite and hypothermia
Recognizing the signs of frostbite and hypothermia – Jan 14, 2020

Old Man Winter won’t give Guelph and Waterloo Region much of a reprieve on Wednesday with a high of -13 C and a low of -17 C forecasted by Environment Canada.

Trending Stories

The two jurisdictions have opened a number of warming centres.

