OPP turn to public for help locating missing Ingersoll man, 56

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Oxford County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 56-year-old Ingersoll, Ont. man.

Michael Leonard was last seen on Jan. 3., in the area of Garland Court in Ingersoll. He is described as 6-foot-6 with a thin build, short dark hair and a short beard.

Police say the missing persons notice came after they initially received a well-being check request for an Ingersoll resident on the afternoon of Jan. 14.

Leonard may be driving a blue 2012 Toyota Scion with Ontario plates BXYH 137, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of Leonard is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement