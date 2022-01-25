Menu

Canada

OPP turn to public for help locating missing Ingersoll man, 56

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted January 25, 2022 3:08 pm
Michael Leonard, 56. View image in full screen
Michael Leonard, 56. Ontario Provincial Police

Provincial police in Oxford County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 56-year-old Ingersoll, Ont. man.

Michael Leonard was last seen on Jan. 3., in the area of Garland Court in Ingersoll. He is described as 6-foot-6 with a thin build, short dark hair and a short beard.

Read more: Huron OPP seek Zurich, Ont. man in assault investigation

Police say the missing persons notice came after they initially received a well-being check request for an Ingersoll resident on the afternoon of Jan. 14.

Leonard may be driving a blue 2012 Toyota Scion with Ontario plates BXYH 137, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of Leonard is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

