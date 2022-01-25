Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lawyers pore over former B.C. clerk Craig James’ expenses as trial continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2022 5:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Trial begins for former B.C. legislature clerk' Trial begins for former B.C. legislature clerk
The trial that was first set in motion by a shocking announcement more than three years ago has begun in a Vancouver courtroom. Former B.C. legislature clerk Craig James is facing charges of fraud and breach of trust. Grace Ke reports.

A special prosecutor says the former clerk of the British Columbia legislature claimed expenses ranging from malt whisky to cufflinks on the public purse.

Brock Martland alleged in B.C. Supreme Court today that Craig James made the purchases during a visit to the United Kingdom in 2013 and filed them as work expenses.

James has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of breach of trust by a public officer.

Court has heard that the allegations relate to a $258,000 retirement allowance, a wood splitter and trailer, and travel expenses over the course of James’s tenure as clerk from 2011 until he was placed on leave in 2018.

The clerk is the senior officer of the house, responsible for advising the Speaker on parliamentary procedure and performing the key administrative functions of the legislature.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fraud and breach of trust trial for former B.C. legislature clerk Craig James begins

Click to play video: 'Former B.C. legislature clerk accused of lining his own pockets' Former B.C. legislature clerk accused of lining his own pockets

During a visit to one retailer in the U.K., court heard that James filed a receipt for the equivalent of more than $2,000 to cover two pairs of shoes, four sets of cufflinks and one tricorn hat, but only one pair of shoes and one set of cufflinks are the subject of the indictment.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Justice tagBC Legislature tagCraig James tagCraig James trial tagBC clerk tagCraig James lastes tagCraig James trial Tuesday tagCraig James trial update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers