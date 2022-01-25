Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Really heartbreaking’: Sister of man killed in Toronto hit-and-run appeals for answers

By Catherine McDonald & Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 5:45 pm
‘Really heartbreaking’: Sister of man killed in Toronto hit-and-run appeals for answers - image View image in full screen
Theresa McCallum / Provided

The sister of a man killed in a hit-and-run in Toronto on Saturday is appealing for the driver of the vehicle that struck him to come forward, calling the incident “really heartbreaking.”

Theresa McCallum said her brother, 52-year-old Richard Cada, was a “fun loving, happy-go-lucky guy.”

“He loved fishing, he loved telling stories and jokes and just laughing,” she said.

“He was really happy.”

Read more: Toronto police release suspect vehicle image after fatal hit-and-run

According to Toronto police, Cada was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in the Weston Road and Knob Hill Drive area Saturday evening.

The incident took place at around 11 p.m, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the driver of a black 2004-2005 BMW 3 Series was driving northbound on Weston Road when Cada was struck.

Police said he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said the driver did not stay at the scene and drove off. Investigators released a photo of the suspect vehicle on Tuesday.

Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle on Tuesday.

According to police, the vehicle likely has damage to the front passenger side headlight, a missing passenger side mirror, a broken or missing front lower left bumper grille insert and a broken windshield on the passenger side.

Trending Stories

McCallum said it was “hard to believe” that this type of hit-and-run situation could happen to Cada, or to anyone.

“It’s really heartbreaking, it’s really sad,” she said. “I really hope the person comes forward — has a conscience and comes forward. Like I said, you wouldn’t want that to happen to your family.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said “somebody knows something out there.”

“Please come forward and lets get this solved,” she continued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Read more: Police investigate after pedestrian killed in hit and run in Toronto

McCallum said her brother was always willing to help those in need.

“He would give you the shirt off his back,” she said. “He would help anyone he can, anytime.”

McCallum said the family are members of Mississaugi First Nation.

Cada left the reserve and moved to Toronto for work, McCallum said. He spent most of his adult life living in the city working in the tree services industry.

Click to play video: 'New video appears to show moments before fatal Scarborough hit-and-run' New video appears to show moments before fatal Scarborough hit-and-run
New video appears to show moments before fatal Scarborough hit-and-run – Jan 7, 2022

McCallum said Cada was the fourth-youngest of 11 children.

Story continues below advertisement

As a child, McCallum said Cada was “full of life,” and “bubbly and fun.”

“We all got along,” she said.

Richard Cada (circled in yellow) pictured with his siblings. View image in full screen
Richard Cada (circled in yellow) pictured with his siblings. Theresa McCallum / Provided

Cada is survived by 10 of his siblings, five children and three grandchildren.

McCallum said members of the community on the reserve have been sending their condolences, love and support to Cada’s family.

Once they are able to, McCallum said Cada will be brought back to the reserve and the family will hold a service in his honour.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagHit and Run tagToronto Hit and run tagWeston Road tagHit And Run Victim tagKnob Hill tagTheresa McCallum taghit and run victim toronto tagRichard Cada tagtoronto police hit and run tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers