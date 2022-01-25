‘Really heartbreaking’: Sister of man killed in Toronto hit-and-run appeals for answers

Send this page to someone via email

The sister of a man killed in a hit-and-run in Toronto on Saturday is appealing for the driver of the vehicle that struck him to come forward, calling the incident “really heartbreaking.”

Theresa McCallum said her brother, 52-year-old Richard Cada, was a “fun loving, happy-go-lucky guy.”

“He loved fishing, he loved telling stories and jokes and just laughing,” she said.

“He was really happy.”

According to Toronto police, Cada was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in the Weston Road and Knob Hill Drive area Saturday evening.

The incident took place at around 11 p.m, police said.

Officers said the driver of a black 2004-2005 BMW 3 Series was driving northbound on Weston Road when Cada was struck.

Police said he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said the driver did not stay at the scene and drove off. Investigators released a photo of the suspect vehicle on Tuesday.

Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle on Tuesday.

According to police, the vehicle likely has damage to the front passenger side headlight, a missing passenger side mirror, a broken or missing front lower left bumper grille insert and a broken windshield on the passenger side.

McCallum said it was “hard to believe” that this type of hit-and-run situation could happen to Cada, or to anyone.

“It’s really heartbreaking, it’s really sad,” she said. “I really hope the person comes forward — has a conscience and comes forward. Like I said, you wouldn’t want that to happen to your family.”

She said “somebody knows something out there.”

“Please come forward and lets get this solved,” she continued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

McCallum said her brother was always willing to help those in need.

“He would give you the shirt off his back,” she said. “He would help anyone he can, anytime.”

McCallum said the family are members of Mississaugi First Nation.

Cada left the reserve and moved to Toronto for work, McCallum said. He spent most of his adult life living in the city working in the tree services industry.

McCallum said Cada was the fourth-youngest of 11 children.

As a child, McCallum said Cada was “full of life,” and “bubbly and fun.”

“We all got along,” she said.

Richard Cada (circled in yellow) pictured with his siblings.

Cada is survived by 10 of his siblings, five children and three grandchildren.

McCallum said members of the community on the reserve have been sending their condolences, love and support to Cada’s family.

Once they are able to, McCallum said Cada will be brought back to the reserve and the family will hold a service in his honour.