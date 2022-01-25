Haliburton Highlands OPP appeal for information on shooting deaths of dog, puppy

Send this page to someone via email

Haliburton Highlands OPP issued another public appeal for information on the shooting of two dogs in late October 2021.

On Oct. 22, police responded to a report of two missing dogs in the area of Trappers Trail, a rural area about 18 kilometres east of Haliburton, about 100 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Owner Lacey Finch said the dogs — one named Hunter and the other Hunter’s three-month-old puppy Nova — were out of sight for a few minutes when she heard the sounds of gunshots. She found the dogs, deceased with gunshot wounds, buried under sticks on the ground of their neighbour’s adjoining property.

Story continues below advertisement

The dogs’ collars with custom ID tags had been removed, but are missing, Finch told Global News Peterborough in October.

Haliburton Highlands OPP on Tuesday afternoon said that to date, no charges have been laid in the incident.

Anyone with information who has yet to speak to police can call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or connect online at khcrimestoppers.com.