Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Haliburton Highlands OPP appeal for information on shooting deaths of dog, puppy

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 2:39 pm
Haliburton Highlands OPP continue to investigate the shooting of two dogs — Hunter and three-month-old Nova — on a property near Haliburton on Oct. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Haliburton Highlands OPP continue to investigate the shooting of two dogs — Hunter and three-month-old Nova — on a property near Haliburton on Oct. 21, 2021. Lacey Finch/Special to Global News Peterborough

Haliburton Highlands OPP issued another public appeal for information on the shooting of two dogs in late October 2021.

On Oct. 22, police responded to a report of two missing dogs in the area of Trappers Trail, a rural area about 18 kilometres east of Haliburton, about 100 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Read more: Haliburton pet owner seeks answers after dog, puppy found shot, buried under pile of sticks

Owner Lacey Finch said the dogs — one named Hunter and the other Hunter’s three-month-old puppy Nova — were out of sight for a few minutes when she heard the sounds of gunshots. She found the dogs, deceased with gunshot wounds, buried under sticks on the ground of their neighbour’s adjoining property.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Haliburton Highlands OPP investigating the shooting of two dogs' Haliburton Highlands OPP investigating the shooting of two dogs
Story continues below advertisement

The dogs’ collars with custom ID tags had been removed, but are missing, Finch told Global News Peterborough in October.

Haliburton Highlands OPP on Tuesday afternoon said that to date, no charges have been laid in the incident.

Anyone with information who has yet to speak to police can call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or connect online at khcrimestoppers.com.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Dogs tagHaliburton tagHunter tagHaliburton Highlands OPP tagNova tagDog Shooting tagHaliburton OPP tagTrappers Trail tagdog shootings tagHaliburton dog shooting tagHaliburton dog shootings tagpuppy shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers