Traffic

Police issue appeal for information in fatal 2-vehicle crash in south London

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted January 25, 2022 2:30 pm
The side of a London police cruiser, Sept. 6, 2017. View image in full screen
The side of a London police cruiser, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a serious two-vehicle collision in the city’s south end on Monday they now say was fatal.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the area of Highbury Avenue and Westminster Drive around 2:50 p.m. for a two-vehicle collision. One person was taken to hospital.

In an update Tuesday, police revealed that the driver of one of the vehicles involved, identified only as a 48-year-old man, had been pronounced dead at the scene. The driver taken to hospital, identified only as a 66-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: 1 in hospital following ‘serious’ collision in south London, Ont.

Highbury Avenue was closed for several hours between Westminster and Scotland drives for the investigation. Few other details have been released, such as a possible cause.

In their update, police appealed to the public for help in the investigation, asking anyone who was along Highbury at the time, or who may have witnessed the crash or caught it on dashcam video, to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

