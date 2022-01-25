COVID-19: 1 new death reported in Guelph, 32 patients in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph General Hospital is reporting Tuesday that it is treating 32 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, while public health reported another fatal case in the city.

The number of patients with the virus has increased by one from the previous day, while the hospital also reported that 28 staff members have tested positive and another 17 are waiting for results.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, 48 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, including 12 in an intensive care unit.

Guelph’s coronavirus death toll has reached 49 during the pandemic with one new fatal case.

Testing has captured 22 new cases in the city, raising its total case count to 8,682. However, that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions.

Guelph has at least 364 active cases, while 49 cases are now considered resolved raising that total figure to 8,269.

In Wellington County, 17 new cases have been confirmed, raising the total confirmed case count to 4,133. There are at least 244 active cases in the county and there have been 42 fatal cases during the pandemic.

There are 10 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph and Wellington County health facilities.

The latest public health data shows 84.1 per cent of eligible residents in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 89.3 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

Just over 55 per cent of adults over the age of 18 have received a booster in the region.

Looking just at Guelph, 86.3 per cent of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 58.6 of adults over 18 have received a booster, while in Wellington County, 83.1 per cent are fully vaccinated and 57.3 per cent of those eligible have received a booster.

So far this week, about 1,600 vaccines have been administered in the region with about 1,000 being third dose boosters.

