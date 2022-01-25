KHSC reappoints Dr. David Pichora as president and CEO

Send this page to someone via email

The head of Kingston Health Sciences Centre isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

Dr. David Pichora was reappointed by the board of directors for a second five-year term, lasting until April 1, 2027.

Pichora has been at the helm since 2017, when Kingston General Hospital and Hotel Dieu Hospital merged to become one corporation.

The hospital says Pichora has been responsible for the creation of its strategic plan, as well as receiving full accreditation in a number of new programs and the addition of others.

“We have a number of key projects underway already that will help in this transformation – the redevelopment of the KGH site, the implementation of a regional Health Information System, being a supportive partner in the Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Ontario Health Team. As well, leading the KHSC team towards system recovery as we continue to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will be critical to our success going forward,” Pichora said.

Story continues below advertisement

2:32 Kingston Health Sciences Centre working to increase bed capacity anticipating more Omicron related hospitalizations Kingston Health Sciences Centre working to increase bed capacity anticipating more Omicron related hospitalizations – Jan 7, 2022

In addition to Pichora’s reappointment, the hospital’s executive vice-president and chief of staff, Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick, will be returning on a five-year term.

“Mike always brings an optimistic perspective to all our discussions and decision-making at KHSC,” says Pichora. “He actively promotes an environment that supports high-quality patient and family-centered care through a relational leadership approach along with a commitment to best practices and healthy supportive work environments.”