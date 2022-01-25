Menu

Traffic

No injuries after snow removal vehicle strikes 402 overpass near Sarnia: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted January 25, 2022 1:01 pm
No injuries after snow removal vehicle strikes 402 overpass near Sarnia: OPP - image View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police

An on-ramp to Hwy. 402 just outside of Sarnia was closed for several hours on Sunday night after police say a snow removal vehicle struck a highway overpass.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Mandaumin Road overpass, police said in a release on Tuesday.

Officers at the scene closed the eastbound on-ramp to the highway as crews worked to clear the scene. The roadway was reopened shortly before 11:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and few other details have been provided about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP.

Read more: 1 in hospital following ‘serious’ collision in south London, Ont.

