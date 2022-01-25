Alberta health minister, Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s health minister and chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Global News will stream the news conference live in this story post.

Tuesday’s update comes after Alberta reported 41 deaths over three days this past weekend.

The number of people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19 also reached yet another all-time high, with 1,304 people receiving care. Of those, 108 are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Late last week, Premier Jason Kenney cautiously suggested Alberta had reached the peak of the fifth wave, driven by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

However, health officials have warned there will still be a large number of cases as we come down the other side of the wave.

4:58 COVID-19: What are “incidental COVID” cases and how do they affect hospitalizations? COVID-19: What are “incidental COVID” cases and how do they affect hospitalizations?

The number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta dropped over the weekend to 55,685. However, because access to PCR testing has been limited to high-risk groups, Hinshaw has said the actual number of active cases in province is likely much higher.

The most recently reported positivity rate in Alberta was 35.31 per cent on Jan. 20.

Advertisement