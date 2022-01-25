SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta health minister, Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 1:35 pm
File: Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Health Minister Jason Copping. View image in full screen
File: Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Health Minister Jason Copping. Courtesy, Alberta government

Alberta’s health minister and chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Global News will stream the news conference live in this story post.

Read more: Alberta reports 41 new COVID-19 deaths, number of coronavirus patients in hospitals rises

Tuesday’s update comes after Alberta reported 41 deaths over three days this past weekend.

The number of people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19 also reached yet another all-time high, with 1,304 people receiving care. Of those, 108 are in intensive care.

Read more: Soaring demand at U of A hospital ER shifts flow of patients to Stollery Children’s Hospital

Story continues below advertisement

Late last week, Premier Jason Kenney cautiously suggested Alberta had reached the peak of the fifth wave, driven by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

However, health officials have warned there will still be a large number of cases as we come down the other side of the wave.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: What are “incidental COVID” cases and how do they affect hospitalizations?' COVID-19: What are “incidental COVID” cases and how do they affect hospitalizations?
COVID-19: What are “incidental COVID” cases and how do they affect hospitalizations?

The number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta dropped over the weekend to 55,685. However, because access to PCR testing has been limited to high-risk groups, Hinshaw has said the actual number of active cases in province is likely much higher.

The most recently reported positivity rate in Alberta was 35.31 per cent on Jan. 20.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta COVID-19 tagdr deena hinshaw tagOmicron tagCOVID-19 Alberta tagalberta covid update tagJason Copping tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers