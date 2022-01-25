Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Truro Heights

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing in Truro Heights Sunday evening.

In a release, police say officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Anita Crescent in Truro Heights around 5 p.m. that day.

“When police arrived at the scene, they found a 51-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head and upper body,” it said.

“A man was located by police in a wooded area nearby and was arrested without incident.”

The woman was taken to hospital in Truro with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, and she was later transferred to hospital in Halifax.

The suspect, 54-year-old Shawn David Olsen of Truro Heights, has been charged with attempted murder, uttering threats and two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Police say the investigation is continuing and is being assisted by the RCMP forensic identification section.