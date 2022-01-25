Quebec records 85 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 85 new pandemic-related fatalities Tuesday, bringing the province’s death toll to 12,936.

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 dropped by 21 to 3,278. Of those patients, 263 were being treated for the disease in intensive care units — which remains unchanged from the previous day.

Health officials say 272 patients were admitted to hospital in the past 24-hour period, while 293 people were discharged.

The province also recorded 2,977 new COVID-19 cases. The government says the number of infections is not an accurate representation of the situation since access to testing is limited.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, Quebec has seen 841,414 cases. The number of recoveries, meanwhile, topped 778,000 earlier this week.

When it comes to screening, 22,818 tests were administered in government-run testing facilities Sunday.

Quebec’s vaccination campaign issued another 82,197 shots of a COVID-19 vaccine in the past day. More than 17 million doses have been given in the province to date.

Premier François Legault is set to give an update on the situation at 2 p.m. alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé. They will be joined by Luc Boileau, the province’s interim director of public health.