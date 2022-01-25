Saskatoon Blades road trip postponed due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Blades’ upcoming road trip to Alberta has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Nine players on the Blades active roster have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol list, the Western Hockey League (WHL) said in a statement Monday.

This leaves the team unable to ice a complete team.

Saskatoon was scheduled to play the Medicine Hat Tigers on Tuesday and the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday.

The games will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Blades are still scheduled to play at home against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday and Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Wheat Kings along with the Kelowna Rockets were cleared Monday by the league to resume team activities this week.

New dates for two postponed games between the Blades and the Regina Pats were announced by the WHL on Monday.

The game originally scheduled for Jan. 8 will be played on Feb. 2 in Regina and the Jan. 7 game will be played on Feb. 12 in Saskatoon.