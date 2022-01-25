SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Saskatoon Blades road trip postponed due to COVID-19

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 10:08 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Blades turn focus to playoff push' Saskatoon Blades turn focus to playoff push
WATCH: The focus is turning to the playoffs as the Saskatoon Blades return to the ice tonight. Head coach Brennan Sonne joins Global News Morning with the team sitting in sixth in the Eastern Conference.

The Saskatoon Blades’ upcoming road trip to Alberta has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Nine players on the Blades active roster have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol list, the Western Hockey League (WHL) said in a statement Monday.

This leaves the team unable to ice a complete team.

Read more: WHL pauses team activities for Kelowna, Brandon

Saskatoon was scheduled to play the Medicine Hat Tigers on Tuesday and the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday.

The games will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Blades are still scheduled to play at home against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday and Sunday.

The Wheat Kings along with the Kelowna Rockets were cleared Monday by the league to resume team activities this week.

Read more: CHL panel finds ‘unspoken code of silence’ enables misconduct off the ice

New dates for two postponed games between the Blades and the Regina Pats were announced by the WHL on Monday.

The game originally scheduled for Jan. 8 will be played on Feb. 2 in Regina and the Jan. 7 game will be played on Feb. 12 in Saskatoon.

