1 in hospital following ‘serious’ collision in south London, Ont.

Police in London, Ont., say they’re investigating after a collision in the city’s south end sent one person to hospital.

It was around 2:50 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a “serious motor vehicle collision” near Highbury Avenue and Westminster Drive.

Just after 3:10 p.m., police announced on social media that Highbury Avenue was closed between Westminster and Scotland drives. The area remains closed as of Monday afternoon.

Few other details are available, but police say one driver was transported to hospital by local paramedics as a result. There is no word yet on the condition of the driver nor have police shared any identifying details.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

Police say the ongoing investigation has been reassigned to members of its Traffic Management Unit.

