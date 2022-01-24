Menu

Canada

1 in hospital following ‘serious’ collision in south London, Ont.

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 24, 2022 4:20 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
It was around 2:50 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a "serious motor vehicle collision" near Highbury Avenue and Westminster Drive in London, Ont. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Police in London, Ont., say they’re investigating after a collision in the city’s south end sent one person to hospital.

It was around 2:50 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a “serious motor vehicle collision” near Highbury Avenue and Westminster Drive.

Just after 3:10 p.m., police announced on social media that Highbury Avenue was closed between Westminster and Scotland drives. The area remains closed as of Monday afternoon.

Read more: Man faces 15 charges after arrest in White Oaks Mall: London police

Few other details are available, but police say one driver was transported to hospital by local paramedics as a result. There is no word yet on the condition of the driver nor have police shared any identifying details.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

Police say the ongoing investigation has been reassigned to members of its Traffic Management Unit.

Click to play video: 'SIU investigating after police chase involving a stolen pickup truck from Port Hope leaves one man dead, one injured' SIU investigating after police chase involving a stolen pickup truck from Port Hope leaves one man dead, one injured
SIU investigating after police chase involving a stolen pickup truck from Port Hope leaves one man dead, one injured – Jan 10, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
