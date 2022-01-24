Man faces 15 charges after arrest in White Oaks Mall: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A man from St. Thomas is facing more than a dozen charges after he was arrested while allegedly carrying a replica firearm and numerous identity documents in a London, Ont., mall.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, police say officers responded to reports of a man believed to be carrying a gun in White Oaks Mall.

Police say a suspect was located and arrested, adding that a search during the arrest “yielded a replica gun and a number of identity documents not belonging to the suspect.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to police.

A 43-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with 15 offences, including 13 counts of possession of an identity document. His other charges are one count of carrying a concealed weapon or prohibited device or ammunition, and one count of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The accused is scheduled to make a first court appearance on Feb. 15.