‘It just keeps getting worse’, Okanagan vet hospitals struggling with staff shortages

The surging omicron wave has led to staff shortages at veterinary hospitals in the Okanagan with many struggling to keep up with demand.
Fairfield Animal Hospital is the largest and only 24-hour animal hospital in the Okanagan. Dr. Jennifer Watt is the managing doctor at Fairfield.
“It’s getting to the point where we have been trying to pull doctors and support staff from other clinics to help us keep the doors open 24-hours a day.”
Pet owners should be prepared to experience longer wait times, but that the hospital is doing the best they can, she said.
“Our doors are always open. We do work on a triage system, so sometimes there is a bit of a wait. If you have to wait, that’s good because that means your pet is not as sick as others.”
Other clinics in the Okanagan do not have the ability to move staff in to cover the shortages.
Dr. Moshe Oz at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital says that they have also been largely affected by staff shortages due to COVID.
“We’ve been short probably a good 25 percent of our staff week over week since the end of December to the beginning of January.”
Getting staff from other clinics is not an option, Oz said.
“Unfortunately we don’t have additional hospitals that we can pull staff and doctors from, so it really just comes down to the staff we have in clinic and people moving into different roles.”
The mental wellbeing of doctors and staff working the frontlines has been strained.
“The other thing that we are having to deal with is stress leave. A lot of our doctors are finding it’s really difficult to work these shifts and have a life,” explains Dr. Watt.
The bottom line for pet owners is to be patient.
