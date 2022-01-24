Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after robbery at medical facility in Mississauga

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 3:29 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Officers are searching for suspects after a robbery at a medical facility in Mississauga.

In a tweet Monday, Peel Regional Police said several males entered a medical facility in the Burnhamthorpe Road West and Mavis Road area and brandished a knife.

Read more: Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after taxi driver shot in Oshawa

According to police, the suspects took property before fleeing the scene.

Officers said the males were wearing masks and dark clothing.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police told Global News it was not immediately known which items were taken.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagpeel regional police tagmavis road tagBurnhamthorpe Road tagmississauga robbery tagmedical facility robbery tagrobbery medical facility tagrobbery mississauga tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers