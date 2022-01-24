Police investigating after robbery at medical facility in Mississauga

Officers are searching for suspects after a robbery at a medical facility in Mississauga.
In a tweet Monday, Peel Regional Police said several males entered a medical facility in the Burnhamthorpe Road West and Mavis Road area and brandished a knife.
According to police, the suspects took property before fleeing the scene.
Officers said the males were wearing masks and dark clothing.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Police told Global News it was not immediately known which items were taken.
