Health

COVID-19: 1 new death reported in Guelph, 31 patients in hospital with virus

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 1:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s Omicron wave may have peaked, according to experts' Ontario’s Omicron wave may have peaked, according to experts
As the end of January nears, there are signs the fifth wave of the pandemic may have peaked. Dr. Isaac Bogoch discusses the latest COVID developments including boosters, restrictions and hospitalizations.

Guelph General Hospital is reporting on Monday that it is treating 31 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital also said that 26 staff members have tested positive for the virus and another 16 are waiting for test results.

Read more: City of Guelph facilities begin reopening on Jan. 31

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, 55 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, including 14 in an intensive care unit.

In Guelph, public health reported another fatal case on Monday, raising the city’s death toll to 48 during the pandemic.

Testing has captured 103 new cases in the city over the weekend, raising the total case count to 8,660. However, that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions.

Guelph has at least 402 active cases, while 185 cases are now considered resolved raising that total figure to 8,210.

In Wellington County, 103 new cases were recorded over the weekend, raising the total confirmed case count to 4,116. There are at least 269 active cases in the county and there have been 42 fatal cases during the pandemic.

There are 13 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph and Wellington County health facilities.

The latest outbreak was declared at Guelph General Hospital in Unit 6W after a patient and a staff member tested positive.

An outbreak at LaPoint Fisher Nursing Home continues with 51 confirmed cases among residents and staff, along with two fatal cases.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Ontario data on school absences now accessible on provincial website' Ontario data on school absences now accessible on provincial website
Ontario data on school absences now accessible on provincial website

The latest public health data shows 84 per cent of eligible residents in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 89.2 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

Just under 55 per cent of adults over the age of 18 have received a booster in the region.

Read more: Majority of Canadians support more COVID-19 restrictions for unvaccinated, poll suggests

In Guelph, 86.1 per cent of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 58.3 of adults over 18 have received a booster, while in Wellington County, 83 per cent are fully vaccinated and 57 per cent of those eligible have received a booster.

Last week, about 11,000 vaccines were administered in the region, including just over 900 first doses, nearly 1,200 second doses, and roughly 9,000 boosters.

