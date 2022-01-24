Menu

Sports

Local long-snapper Mike Benson re-signs for second season with Blue Bombers

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 2:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg electric with energy following Bombers back-to-back championship wins' Winnipeg electric with energy following Bombers back-to-back championship wins
Winnipeg is beaming with Bomber pride. Global's Marek Tkach has more on excitement from the fans and the team – Dec 13, 2021

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have extended a one-year contract with Mike Benson, who will return to the club as a long-snapper and reserve linebacker for a second season.

The 35-year-old, who attended St. Paul’s High School and the Winnipeg Rifles football program, was set to become a free agent.

This year he played in all 14 regular-season games, the Western Final, and Grey Cup.

The club announced the news in a press release saying Benson played an “integral role” in the Bombers’ Grey Cup win this year.

Benson joined the team as a free agent in Feb. 2021, after playing in Calgary, Edmonton, and Ottawa.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg electric with energy following Bombers back-to-back championship wins' Winnipeg electric with energy following Bombers back-to-back championship wins
Winnipeg electric with energy following Bombers back-to-back championship wins – Dec 13, 2021
