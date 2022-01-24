SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: City of Guelph facilities begin reopening on Jan. 31

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 11:41 am
The Ford government has laid out a plan to see the gradual lifting on restrictions from the end of January to mid-March. But many questions remain unanswered over the timing and what details were left out. Matthew Bingley reports.

With the Ontario government easing COVID-19 restrictions, the City of Guelph has announced that some of its facilities will begin to reopen on Jan. 31.

This includes all indoor sport and recreational fitness facilities including gyms that can reopen with a capacity limit of 50 per cent.

The city’s winter programs are then scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 6 and officials are reaching out to registered participants regarding refunds or new start dates.

Most drop-in programs and rentals are expected to resume on Jan. 31. Early morning swims will only be offered at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre, while swims will begin after 8 a.m. at the West End Community Centre. Swim times have been adjusted to 45 minutes, the city said.

Drop-in programs at the Sports Dome are expected to resume on Feb. 6.

While most library locations have remained open with 50 per cent capacity, the West End branch will reopen on Jan. 31 with 50 per cent capacity.

Guelph Museums will reopen on Feb. 1 and proof of vaccination is required.

The River Run Centre will reopen for performances as of Jan. 31 with proof of vaccination and capacity limited to 50 per cent, up to 500 attendees.

Trending Stories

The same goes for Guelph Storm games at the Sleeman Centre, with the first game scheduled for Feb. 4 against the Owen Sound Attack. Food and drinks will not be available.

The Sleeman Centre will also reopen for rental bookings on Jan. 31.

The city is also reminding residents to follow all guidelines and restrictions that will remain in place after Jan. 31.

Concerns can be left with the city’s bylaw office at 519-837-2529.

