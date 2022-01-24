Toronto police search for suspects accused of assaulting man who wouldn’t buy puppy

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are searching for two suspects they allege assaulted and robbed a man who decided not to purchase a puppy from them.

Investigators say the 41-year-old man responded to an online ad to purchase a “pocket bully” puppy — a shorter variation of the American Bully — on Saturday night.

They say the man decided he didn’t want to buy the puppy, and the two men allegedly attacked him.

Police accuse the suspects of pistol-whipping the man, stealing his cash and driving away with the puppy.

They say the victim was treated in hospital for his injuries.

Investigators have released photos of the suspects, who they describe as men in their 30s, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

