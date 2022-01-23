Penticton outdoor rink opening delayed again

Send this page to someone via email

The community of Penticton will have to wait a while longer to skate downtown, as the outdoor rink is still under construction.

The proponent behind the rink, Activate Penticton, broke ground in September but the group said it ran into some unexpected costs.

The organization made a public plea to raise an additional $400,000 as the total cost of the project was estimated to be $1 million.

Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union made a financial commitment of $62,000 to help fund construction costs but also ensure that once the rink opens, the public has access to the skating equipment they need. All funding needs have since been met.

Story continues below advertisement

2:24 Public skating winding down for season in Kelowna Public skating winding down for season in Kelowna – Feb 20, 2021

The rink was originally slated to open on Dec. 15.

The group pushed the opening to January, just in time for the BCHL All Stars game. However, the event was cancelled, and the non-profit group has pushed the opening further.

The rink is located near City Hall and will operate on a portion of a city-owned parking lot on Main Street. It will be smaller than a standard NHL rink and will be the city’s first outdoor skating rink.

Read more: Penticton outdoor ice rink proponent asks public for more cash

Global News reached out to Activate Penticton to confirm when the rink will open, but a response was not received by the time of publication.

Story continues below advertisement

0:38 British Columbians ice skate on roads during latest cold snap British Columbians ice skate on roads during latest cold snap – Jan 12, 2022