Crime

Man shot ‘multiple times’ at northwest Calgary apartment building: CPS

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 23, 2022 5:40 pm
One man was in stable condition after a shooting at a northwest Calgary apartment building Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. View image in full screen
One man was in stable condition after a shooting at a northwest Calgary apartment building Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Ashton Samborn, Global News

Calgary police were looking for a suspect after a man was shot in broad daylight at an apartment building in the city’s northwest Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the hallway of an apartment building at 800 Northmount Dr. NW at around 12:10 p.m.

Police said a man in his early 40s was shot “multiple times.”

The man was in stable condition Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers believe it was a targeted shooting and that the public is not in danger.

Several police vehicles were on scene Sunday afternoon, as officers had the building cordoned off by police tape.

