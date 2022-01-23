Anthology created for mothers struggling with perinatal mental health

Send this page to someone via email

A recent study published in The Lancet Psychiatry shows one in three women suffer from pre-natal or post-partum depression and anxiety. That’s worse than one in five pre-pandemic.

Co-Founder and Executive Director of Canadian Perinatal Mental Health Collaborative (CPMHC), Jamie Charlebois has created an anthology of stories told by 49 moms across Canada. Titled ‘You Are Not Alone’ the anthology is meant to show women they are not alone in their mental health struggles.

“When people can read a story, it touches them on so many levels. The story may really resonate with them and they find hope and comfort,” said Charlebois.

Charlebois said she also shared her story making it a special moment for her mental health journey.

Many people featured in the book have either never shared their story, or commonly share them on social media through blogs and platforms, so they are all very different.

It’s the first anthology in Canada with real stories and science of perinatal mental health from Canada’s top leading doctors and researchers.

The anthology is available for purchase on Amazon and in Indigo book stores.