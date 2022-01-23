Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Anthology created for mothers struggling with perinatal mental health

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted January 23, 2022 5:56 pm
YOU ARE NOT ALONE
The first anthology in Canada to talk about perinatal mental health struggles which includes experts, science behind the issue and plenty of true stories from personal experiences. https://cpmhc.ca/

A recent study published in The Lancet Psychiatry shows one in three women suffer from pre-natal or post-partum depression and anxiety. That’s worse than one in five pre-pandemic.

Co-Founder and Executive Director of Canadian Perinatal Mental Health Collaborative (CPMHC), Jamie Charlebois has created an anthology of stories told by 49 moms across Canada. Titled ‘You Are Not Alone’ the anthology is meant to show women they are not alone in their mental health struggles.

Read more: New parents struggle with isolation, fatigue during COVID-19 pandemic: expert

“When people can read a story, it touches them on so many levels. The story may really resonate with them and they find hope and comfort,” said Charlebois.

Charlebois said she also shared her story making it a special moment for her mental health journey.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. landmarks light up in support of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

Many people featured in the book have either never shared their story, or commonly share them on social media through blogs and platforms, so they are all very different.

It’s the first anthology in Canada with real stories and science of perinatal mental health from Canada’s top leading doctors and researchers.

The anthology is available for purchase on Amazon and in Indigo book stores.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mental Health tagPregnancy tagWomen tagParents tagBabies tagMother tagBirth tagPregnant tagMotherhood tagperinatal tagAnthology tagtrue stories tagPerinatal Mental Health tagYou Are Not Alone tagCPMHC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers