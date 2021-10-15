B.C. landmarks light up in support of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

Send this page to someone via email

A record number of landmarks around B.C. are lighting up Friday in support of bereaved parents and Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

Oct. 15 is a day that aims to raise awareness and support for those who have suffered the death of a child, either before birth or after birth.

This year, according to the B.C. Childloss Support Network, a record number of landmarks will be lighting up in pink and blue.

The landmarks include:

BC Place Stadium

Vancouver City Hall

Vancouver’s Burrard Street Bridge

Coquitlam Pillars

Victoria Street Bridge in Trail

Whistler’s Fitzsimmons Creek Bridge

Surrey Civic Plaza

Squamish Wave of Light

Port Moody City Hall

In addition, Vancouver’s Science World, and the Sails at Canada Place were lit up on Thursday evening, ahead of the day.

Story continues below advertisement

3:56 #UnsilenceTheConversation: Reducing the stigma around pregnancy and infant loss #UnsilenceTheConversation: Reducing the stigma around pregnancy and infant loss – Jul 11, 2021

In support of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day the Canada Place #SailsofLight will be illuminated pink & blue tonight pic.twitter.com/22A5BYoKwL — Canada Place (@CanadaPlace) October 14, 2021

The dome lights will be pink and blue tonight in support of the #WaveofLight initiative for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month 💙 💗 pic.twitter.com/LyiX7bmqba — Science World (@scienceworldca) October 14, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

There are also a number of events planned across B.C. and Canada Friday and over the weekend that will give parents and caregivers the chance to come together and find support.

2:08 Infant loss, Down syndrome awareness near and dear to Vancouver mother Infant loss, Down syndrome awareness near and dear to Vancouver mother – Oct 22, 2020

In addition, the University School of Nursing is looking for participants to take part in a study “to investigate the experiences of pregnant and postpartum women, and their partners, experiencing stillbirth and neonatal death, both prior to and during the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

It is a multi-country study that hopes to improve care for all families experiencing perinatal loss.

To learn more about the study and get involved, visit the University of British Columbia School of Nursing website.