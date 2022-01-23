Menu

Crime

‘Excessive speed’: B.C. driver blows engine on mom’s car, hit with multiple tickets

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 23, 2022 3:23 pm
Police say a young B.C. driver blew the engine trying to see how fast his mom's car could go, netting nearly $800 in fines for driving more than 200 km/h on Highway 1.
Police say a young B.C. driver blew the engine trying to see how fast his mom's car could go, netting nearly $800 in fines for driving more than 200 km/h on Highway 1. Abbotsford police

A young B.C. driver is in trouble with the law and probably his mom after a traffic stop in Abbotsford on Sunday morning.

Abbotsford police say the 20-year-old “N” driver passed an unmarked police vehicle in a 2003 Mazda Protégé around 2:40 a.m. on Highway 1 going more than 200 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

Read more: North Okanagan RCMP bust highway speeder doing 211 km/h

Police pulled the man over. He was going so fast “the engine blew.”

“The driver was not impaired. When asked why he was travelling at this speed, the driver responded he wanted to see how fast the car could go,” Abbotsford police Const. Paul Walker said.

“Of note the vehicle he was operating was his mother’s.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver drivers prove ‘Fast and Furious’ during pandemic' Vancouver drivers prove ‘Fast and Furious’ during pandemic
Vancouver drivers prove ‘Fast and Furious’ during pandemic – Jun 21, 2020

Walker said there were no other passengers in the vehicle, and the driver has no previous history with police.

Read more: Ferrari impounded, owner fined, after excessive speeding on B.C.’s Sea to Sky highway

The car was impounded for seven days, he said, and police reported the incident to B.C,’s superintendent of motor vehicles. Given that the incident involved a new driver, Walker said it was likely the superintendent would suspend the man’s licence.

“This driver made some incredibly poor choices that put other motorists and himself at risk,” Walker said.

The driver was hit with tickets worth $788 combined for excessive speed, driving without due care and attention and failure to display his “N.”

