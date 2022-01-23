‘Excessive speed’: B.C. driver blows engine on mom’s car, hit with multiple tickets

Send this page to someone via email

A young B.C. driver is in trouble with the law and probably his mom after a traffic stop in Abbotsford on Sunday morning.

Abbotsford police say the 20-year-old “N” driver passed an unmarked police vehicle in a 2003 Mazda Protégé around 2:40 a.m. on Highway 1 going more than 200 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

At 2:40 am today, this 20-year old N driver passed an unmarked police vehicle at speeds over 200 km/hr on Hwy #1 at Sumas Way. The car was going so fast that the engine blew. Driver charged with excessive speed, driving without consideration & failing to display his N. Car Seized pic.twitter.com/KSdJlITV0a — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) January 23, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Police pulled the man over. He was going so fast “the engine blew.”

“The driver was not impaired. When asked why he was travelling at this speed, the driver responded he wanted to see how fast the car could go,” Abbotsford police Const. Paul Walker said.

“Of note the vehicle he was operating was his mother’s.”

2:09 Vancouver drivers prove ‘Fast and Furious’ during pandemic Vancouver drivers prove ‘Fast and Furious’ during pandemic – Jun 21, 2020

Walker said there were no other passengers in the vehicle, and the driver has no previous history with police.

Story continues below advertisement

The car was impounded for seven days, he said, and police reported the incident to B.C,’s superintendent of motor vehicles. Given that the incident involved a new driver, Walker said it was likely the superintendent would suspend the man’s licence.

“This driver made some incredibly poor choices that put other motorists and himself at risk,” Walker said.

The driver was hit with tickets worth $788 combined for excessive speed, driving without due care and attention and failure to display his “N.”