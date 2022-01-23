Crews continue snow clearing effort in Toronto after Monday’s major storm

Send this page to someone via email

Cleanup efforts continue across Toronto after a snowstorm dumped approximately 55 centimetres of snow onto the city on Monday.

In an update on Sunday, the city said salting and plowing operations on major and local roads have been completed.

The city said spot salting on major roads is “ongoing as required.”

It said salting and plowing on sidewalks is also continuing with a focus on locations that are “blocked off or were missed.”

The city said salting and plowing on bike lanes is also underway.

City officials said on Saturday, driveway windrow clearing was completed, and said crews are currently addressing some locations that may have been missed.

“Snow clearing crews continue to work closely with emergency service providers, including Police, Fire, Paramedics and the Emergency Operations Centre, to ensure emergency vehicles and their facilities receive the snow clearing required to deliver their services,” the notice reads.

According to the city, as of Friday, a total of 8,202 tonnes of snow had been removed and snow removal had been completed on 117.49 kilometres of roads.

The city said snow removal work has been taking place 24/7 and has been completed on a number of main roads in the city.

The city said the snow removal is planned to take place on Sunday on sections of St. Clair Avenue, Avenue Road, Bloor Street, Oriole Parkway, University Avenue, Adelaide Street, Roncesvalles Avenue, Queen Street, College Street, Bathurst Street, Queen Quay West, Spadina Avenue, Gerrard Street, Kingston Road, Royal Park Road, Oakwood Avenue, Dovercourt Road, Lansdowne Avenue and Dixon Road.

