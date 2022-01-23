Menu

Crime

Ottawa Police Homicide Unit investigating fatal stabbing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2022 9:40 am
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing in the city this weekend.

Police say officers located a badly wounded man in the 200 block of Hannah Street just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Human remains located at site of explosion on Merivale Road, officials say

They say the man was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

He has since been identified as 40-year-old Jayco Partridge.

Investigators say an arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Devon Wynne on a charge of second degree murder.

Anyone who knows Wynne’s whereabouts, or has information about the case, is asked to contact police immediately.

