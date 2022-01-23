Ottawa Police Homicide Unit investigating fatal stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing in the city this weekend.

Police say officers located a badly wounded man in the 200 block of Hannah Street just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They say the man was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

He has since been identified as 40-year-old Jayco Partridge.

Investigators say an arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Devon Wynne on a charge of second degree murder.

Anyone who knows Wynne’s whereabouts, or has information about the case, is asked to contact police immediately.

