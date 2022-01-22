SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 22, 2022 1:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Premier says New Brunswick ‘on track’ to loosen restrictions' Premier says New Brunswick ‘on track’ to loosen restrictions
New Brunswick’s premier says the province is on track to lift restrictions as scheduled, as Public Health pushes to get more kids vaccinated.

New Brunswick reported six more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Saturday.

The deaths include three people aged 90 or older, two people in their 80s and one in their 70s. This brings the province’s total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 207.

Public health reported 125 active COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday, of which 74 were admitted for reasons other than the virus.

There are now 12 people in intensive care, including six people on ventilators.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 462 new PCR-confirmed cases in the past day, and 770 rapid test positives which are self-reported.

Read more: N.B. ‘on track’ to loosen restrictions at end of month, premier says

Story continues below advertisement

The province says the number of health-care workers who have tested positive for the virus and are isolating is not available on weekends, but on Friday that number was 450.

Trending Stories

New Brunswick is currently in the midst of a 16-day lockdown under Level 3 restrictions. The lockdown is scheduled to remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 30.

Health officials continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated and receive booster shots.

“We know that people who are fully vaccinated and have a booster dose have much better protection against serious illness or hospitalization from COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“I urge everyone who is eligible, especially people 50 and older, to book an appointment for their booster right away if they have not yet done so.”

To date, 61.2 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 50 and older have received a booster shot.

Click to play video: 'Premier says New Brunswick ‘on track’ to loosen restrictions' Premier says New Brunswick ‘on track’ to loosen restrictions
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagNew Brunswick covid tagNB COVID vaccine tagNew Brunswick COVID update tagnb covid dashboard tagnb vaccine booking tagnew brunswick booster tagnew brunswick covid cases today tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers