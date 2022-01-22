New Brunswick reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported six more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Saturday.

The deaths include three people aged 90 or older, two people in their 80s and one in their 70s. This brings the province’s total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 207.

Public health reported 125 active COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday, of which 74 were admitted for reasons other than the virus.

There are now 12 people in intensive care, including six people on ventilators.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 462 new PCR-confirmed cases in the past day, and 770 rapid test positives which are self-reported.

The province says the number of health-care workers who have tested positive for the virus and are isolating is not available on weekends, but on Friday that number was 450.

New Brunswick is currently in the midst of a 16-day lockdown under Level 3 restrictions. The lockdown is scheduled to remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 30.

Health officials continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated and receive booster shots.

“We know that people who are fully vaccinated and have a booster dose have much better protection against serious illness or hospitalization from COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“I urge everyone who is eligible, especially people 50 and older, to book an appointment for their booster right away if they have not yet done so.”

To date, 61.2 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 50 and older have received a booster shot.

