B.C. implementing 10 cent deposit on milk and milk-alternative containers Feb. 1

Starting Feb. 1, British Columbia is extending its bottle deposit program to include milk and milk-substitute containers.

Under the program, consumers will pay an extra 10 cents upfront for the beverages, and can reclaim the deposit by returning the empty container.

Returns can be made in limited numbers at retailers, or in unlimited numbers at any B.C. Return-It site.

Containers with a “best before” prior to Feb. 1 won’t be eligible for a refund, as no deposit was paid on them. The program only applies to “ready to drink” beverages, and excludes items such as coffee cream, buttermilk, whipping cream, infant formula and meal replacements.

Return-It says British Columbians can still put the containers in their blue boxes, but by doing so they won’t get their deposit back.

Consumers are being reminded to ensure they’ve cleaned and rinsed the containers prior to returning them.

The new deposits are being introduced under the B.C. government’s CleanBC Plastics Action Plan.