Environment

B.C. implementing 10 cent deposit on milk and milk-alternative containers Feb. 1

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 22, 2022 1:21 pm
The Saskatchewan government is reminding recyclers that milk containers are now being accepted by SARCAN for a refund of the paid deposit. View image in full screen
Starting on Feb. 1, British Columbians will pay a 10 cent deposit on milk and milk-alternative containers. File / Global News

Starting Feb. 1, British Columbia is extending its bottle deposit program to include milk and milk-substitute containers.

Under the program, consumers will pay an extra 10 cents upfront for the beverages, and can reclaim the deposit by returning the empty container.

Read more: ‘Enormous difference’: Concern about impact of Vancouver’s new single-use fee on homeless

Returns can be made in limited numbers at retailers, or in unlimited numbers at any B.C. Return-It site.

Containers with a “best before” prior to Feb. 1 won’t be eligible for a refund, as no deposit was paid on them. The program only applies to “ready to drink” beverages, and excludes items such as coffee cream, buttermilk, whipping cream, infant formula and meal replacements.

Return-It says British Columbians can still put the containers in their blue boxes, but by doing so they won’t get their deposit back.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Environmentalists say coronavirus fears have led to major setback on plastic pollution

Consumers are being reminded to ensure they’ve cleaned and rinsed the containers prior to returning them.

The new deposits are being introduced under the B.C. government’s CleanBC Plastics Action Plan.

