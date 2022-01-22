Menu

Fog advisory issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 22, 2022 12:47 pm
Fog advisory BC Southern Interior View image in full screen
Issued by Environment Canada, a fog advisory stretches from the Similkameen to the Kootenays, and include the Okanagan and Shuswap regions. Environment Canada

A weather advisory for fog has been issued for several regions in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Sent out by Environment Canada, the advisory stretches from the Similkameen to the Kootenays, and includes the Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

According to the national weather agency, fog and low clouds have developed through Interior valleys as a ridge of high pressure builds over the province.

Read more: Okanagan weather: Sunnier days ahead

Visibility is expected to improve during the morning for most regions, but foggy conditions with reduced visibilities are expected to return Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Trending Stories

The Central Coast is also under a fog advisory.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero, and that motorists should turn on their lights and maintain a safe distance.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 21' Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 21
Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 21
