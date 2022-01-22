Fog advisory issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A weather advisory for fog has been issued for several regions in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Sent out by Environment Canada, the advisory stretches from the Similkameen to the Kootenays, and includes the Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

According to the national weather agency, fog and low clouds have developed through Interior valleys as a ridge of high pressure builds over the province.

Visibility is expected to improve during the morning for most regions, but foggy conditions with reduced visibilities are expected to return Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

The Central Coast is also under a fog advisory.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero, and that motorists should turn on their lights and maintain a safe distance.

3:23 Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 21 Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 21