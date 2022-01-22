Clark Gillies, Hockey Hall of Famer and Regina Pats legend, dead at 67

Send this page to someone via email

The hockey world is mourning the passing of an all-time great Saturday.

The New York Islanders announced the passing of Clark Gillies on Friday evening. He was 67.

Hailing from Moose Jaw, Sask., Gillies made his mark in the WHL with the Regina Pats, winning a WHL Championship and Memorial Cup title in 1974.

Gillies enjoyed a stellar WHL career with the Pats, including an incredible 1973-74 campaign — in 65 games he tallied 112 points and played an instrumental role in the team’s Memorial Cup Championship run that season.

View image in full screen The WHL commemorates Clark Gillies, a former Regina Pats legend. whl.com

Gillies was drafted fourth overall by the New York Islanders in the 1974 NHL Draft. He enjoyed a tremendously successful 14-year NHL career, including winning four consecutive Stanley Cups from 1980 to 1983.

Gillies was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002. His No. 9 has been retired by both the Regina Pats and the New York Islanders.