Frigid forecast prompts MLHU to extend cold weather alert to Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) say they are extending a cold weather alert issued on Thursday through the weekend as a result of frigid temperatures and wind chill values expected for Saturday and Sunday.

“Although the current Environment Canada forecast calls for conditions that don’t meet the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s threshold all through the weekend, temperatures and wind chill values for tonight and Sunday night warrant extending the current alert,” the health unit said in a statement Friday.

The national weather service is calling for an overnight low Friday into Saturday of -15 C, feeling more like -23 C with the wind chill, which will continue into the morning hours.

The mercury will rise to a high of -7 C on Saturday feeling more like -15 C in the afternoon, dipping to a low of -9 C overnight into Sunday, feeling like -16 C.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday’s high will be just -6 C, falling overnight into Monday to a low of -16 C without the wind chill.

As a result, the health unit says its cold weather alert will be extended until at least Monday morning.

Health officials warn that such frigid cold, coupled with the wind, can lead to frostbite on exposed skin if precautions aren’t taken.

Further exposure to the elements can lead to hypothermia, where a person’s internal temperature falls below normal, they say.

Those looking to get out of the cold are advised to visit a warming centre in the city.

The city says the Central branch of the London Public Library will be available as a warming space, along with the South London Community Centre.

1:36 Keep dry, layer up and limit the time spent outside to avoid frostbite Keep dry, layer up and limit the time spent outside to avoid frostbite – Jan 29, 2019