Health unit issues cold weather alert for London-Middlesex to end week

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit issued its second cold weather alert of the year for the London, Ont., region due to bitter windchill values expected for Thursday and into Friday morning.

The forecast is calling for a high of -9 C and overnight low of -18 C. With the windchill, it’s expected to feel like -20 during the day and -24 overnight.

The health unit expects the alert to remain in place until midday Friday, “when winds are expected to die down and the daytime high reaches -12 C.”

Read more: Snow squall watch issued for London and Middlesex County on Thursday

“For the second time in a little less than a week, we’re expecting (severely cold) weather and cold temperatures can take a real negative toll on our bodies and on our health,” environmental health manager David Pavletic said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our advice remains to limit any time you have to spend outdoors when Cold Weather Alerts are in effect, but that if it is necessary to spend time outdoors, that you dress for the conditions and cover exposed skin to prevent cold-related illness or injuries.”

A list of warming centres in the City of London can be found on the city’s website.

The cold weather alert coincides with a snow squall watch issued by Environment Canada for London and Middlesex County.