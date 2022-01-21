Menu

Canada

Design phase of new Saskatoon central library nears completion

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 4:11 pm
A rendering of the proposed exterior of a new central library in downtown Saskatoon. View image in full screen
A rendering of the proposed exterior of a new central library in downtown Saskatoon. Saskatoon Public Library / Supplied

The vision for a new downtown Saskatoon library continues to take shape.

Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) released updated design and floor plans on Thursday.

They include an updated exterior rendering and detailed floor plans for each level.

Read more: Saskatchewan announces five-year collaborative plan for public libraries

Carol Cooley said they are excited to have reached the final stage of the design phase.

“We’re confident this new library will reflect our diverse community and meet the wide-ranging needs of Saskatoon’s residents for decades to come,” said Cooley, chief executive of SPL.

The $134-million project remains on budget.

Story continues below advertisement

Two independent costs estimates indicate the design is within the $73.3-million construction budget, taking into account inflation and COVID-19-related increases, library officials said.

Another cost estimate will be undertaken at the end of the design phase, they added.

Read more: Changes made to new Saskatoon central library design following feedback

The final design will be unveiled later this year.

A final public consultation takes place on Jan. 26 where residents can share feedback and ideas with the project team. It is being held at 7 p.m. on Zoom and people wanting to take part can register at splconnect.ca.

The schematic design report is available online at the SPL’s central library site.

The new central library is scheduled to open in 2026.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon builders frustrated local design firms lose bid for $4.8M library contract' Saskatoon builders frustrated local design firms lose bid for $4.8M library contract
Saskatoon builders frustrated local design firms lose bid for $4.8M library contract – Nov 26, 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
