Design phase of new Saskatoon central library nears completion

The vision for a new downtown Saskatoon library continues to take shape.

Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) released updated design and floor plans on Thursday.

They include an updated exterior rendering and detailed floor plans for each level.

Carol Cooley said they are excited to have reached the final stage of the design phase.

“We’re confident this new library will reflect our diverse community and meet the wide-ranging needs of Saskatoon’s residents for decades to come,” said Cooley, chief executive of SPL.

The $134-million project remains on budget.

Two independent costs estimates indicate the design is within the $73.3-million construction budget, taking into account inflation and COVID-19-related increases, library officials said.

Another cost estimate will be undertaken at the end of the design phase, they added.

The final design will be unveiled later this year.

A final public consultation takes place on Jan. 26 where residents can share feedback and ideas with the project team. It is being held at 7 p.m. on Zoom and people wanting to take part can register at splconnect.ca.

The schematic design report is available online at the SPL’s central library site.

The new central library is scheduled to open in 2026.

