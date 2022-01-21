Menu

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby born via surrogate

By Brent Furdyk ETCanada.com
Posted January 21, 2022 3:11 pm
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas View image in full screen
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas arrive at The Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London, UK on Nov. 29, 2021. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are new parents.

The couple shared a big announcement on Instagram Friday: that they had welcomed a baby via surrogate.

Priyanka Chopra reveals the 'one rule' she and Nick Jonas agreed on when they got married

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” Jonas, 29, and Chopra, 39, both posted on their Instagram accounts. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”



Multiple outlets report the couple’s baby, a girl, arrived last weekend on Jan. 15, and it’s “unclear” what name the couple has chosen for their first child.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Chopra offered an interesting answer when asked whether her mother might be expecting to see a grandchild at some point.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on having kids with Nick Jonas: 'They're a big part of our desire for the future'

“They’re a big part of our desire for the future,” she said, referring to children, hiding the secret that she and Jonas had already enlisted the services of a surrogate to start a family.

“By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” she added.

© 2022 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
