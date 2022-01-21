Menu

Comments

Crime

Drug busts net $148K in fentanyl, 5 facing charges: London police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted January 21, 2022 3:08 pm
London police say nearly $150,000 in fentanyl was seized as part of a series of busts in the city on Thursday at three addresses. View image in full screen
London police say nearly $150,000 in fentanyl was seized as part of a series of busts in the city on Thursday at three addresses. London Police Service handout

Five London, Ont., residents are facing drug trafficking-related charges after police say they seized nearly $150,000 worth of fentanyl during a series of drug busts in the city on Thursday.

Officers raided three addresses on Belmont Drive, Commissioners Road West and King Street on Thursday, seizing 743 grams of fentanyl valued at $148,600, police said.

Police say they also seized 26.5 grams of crack cocaine valued at $2,650, along with $8,000 in cash.

Read more: Transport truck collides with building in Listowel, Ont., Main Street closed

Four people, aged 18, 29, 36 and 39, have been jointly charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking in relation to the fentanyl.

Police say the 29-year-old, the 39-year-old and another person, aged 60, are also jointly charged with a separate count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, also in relation to the fentanyl.

The 29-year-old faces an additional charge of failure to comply with a release order, while the 60-year-old is additionally charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I substance.

Police say the 29-year-old accused and the 39-year-old accused have been remanded into custody, while the 36-year-old accused is set to appear in court on Feb. 25. The 18-year-old and 60-year-old charged in the case are due back in court April 22, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

