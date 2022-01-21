COVID-19: Peterborough area reports 34 hospitalized among 523 active lab-confirmed cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 44 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as hospitalized cases also saw an increase, according to data released Friday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID tracker, issued at 4:35 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 523 — down from 548 on Thursday. On Monday there were 1,102 reported. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021. Medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott on Friday said case counts are “just the tip of the iceberg,” given the testing change and availability.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 4,662

Case incidence rate: 320 per 100,000 versus the provincial average 453 per 100,000

Deaths: 41 — unchanged. In his media briefing on Friday, Piggott said from Jan. 12-19 there were eight deaths reported in the region. There have been 12 deaths reported in January.

Piggott noted the following data among the eight individuals:

Average age 76

Age range 57 to 97

Five were women, three were men

Six died in a hospital, two in a long-term care setting

Seven confirmed with Omicron, one pending information

Three individuals were unvaccinated; four had two doses of a vaccine and one had three doses.

Hospitalized cases: 34, as of Friday according to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. There are five ICU admissions. There have been 158 hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings. There are 75 suspect hospitalized cases that are pending a test result, Piggott noted.

Resolved cases: 69 more since Thursday. The 4,098 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 88 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Frida. An outbreak declared Jan. 15 at Pleasant Meadow Manor in Norwood was reported resolved.

There are 18 active outbreaks:

Congregate living setting No. 17): Declared Jan. 19

No. 17): Declared Jan. 19 Congregate living setting (No. 18): Declared Jan. 19

(No. 18): Declared Jan. 19 Congregate living facility (no. 16): Declared Jan. 19.

Declared Jan. 19. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Wednesday reported eight active cases among residents – up from five on Friday.

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Wednesday reported eight active cases among residents – up from five on Friday. Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Congregate living facility (no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10

(no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10 Congregate living facility (no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9,

(no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9, Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit.

Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8. Congregate living facility (No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Congregate living facility (No. 8) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 5.

(No. 8) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 5. Rubidge Street Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 2.

Declared Jan. 2. Congregate living facility (No. 7): Declared Dec. 29.

(No. 7): Declared Dec. 29. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Thursday morning, the facility reported 16 active cases — six residents and 10 staff members.

in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Thursday morning, the facility reported 16 active cases — six residents and 10 staff members. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28. Extendicare Lakefield: Declared Dec. 22.

There have been 712 cases associated with 96 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 328 cases in the past 30 days and 63 cases over the past seven days.

