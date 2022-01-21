Menu

Crime

Homicide investigation launched after house fire in Georgina, Ont.

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 1:01 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

A homicide investigation has been launched after an 85-year-old woman was found dead following a house fire in Georgina, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said that emergency crews were called to a home on Miami Drive just after 5 a.m. last Saturday, Jan. 15 for reports of a house fire.

Police said the fire was extinguished and the homeowner, identified as Sandy Gauthier, was found dead inside.

Read more: 13-year-old boy charged with 2nd-degree murder in teen’s death in Toronto’s East York

A post-mortem exam led investigators to deem the incident a homicide.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area and hasn’t yet spoken to investigators to come forward.

Anyone with video footage of the area or incident is also being asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

