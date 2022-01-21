Sask. surge plan could move government workers to ‘non-medical’ health-care roles

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Saskatchewan says public service workers could be moved into roles supporting the health-care system as Omicron increases both hospitalizations and absences within the health-care workforce.

In an email to Global News, government spokesperson Jay Teneycke said the potential redeployment is part of the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s recently released surge plan.

“Part of that plan is to work with Saskatchewan’s Public Service Commission to identify potential staffing resources within the provincial government who could be redeployed to support health care services in non-medical roles, such as meal preparation, cleaning, and administrative duties,” Teneycke wrote.

Teneycke added that nobody has been redeployed yet.

“The PEOC and SHA will continue to plan for all potential emergencies to ensure Saskatchewan residents continue to receive the best care possible,” the statement continues.

As of Friday morning, there were 215 people with COVID-19 in hospital.

That includes 23 people in intensive care units.

The government adds that “90 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19-related illness, 88 are incidental, COVID infections and 14 have not yet been determined.”

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters, meanwhile, told Global News Friday morning that Regina firefighters are already assisting the SHA at provincial testing sites.