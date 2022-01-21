Menu

Canada

Peterborough to receive $1.9M in Ontario gas tax funding; $641K for City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 11:08 am
The City of Peterborough will receive more than $1.9 million in Ontario gas tax funding to support transit services. View image in full screen
The City of Peterborough will receive more than $1.9 million in Ontario gas tax funding to support transit services. Global News Peterborough file

The City of Peterborough will once again receive more than $1.9 million from Ontario’s gas tax program to invest in public transit, the province announced Friday.

The city’s share of $1,913,675 for 2021-22 is down slightly from the $1,919,520 it received for 2020-21.

The funding is part of Ontario’s $375.6 million to be distributed to 107 municipalities. Funding is often allocated for transit infrastructure upgrades, vehicle purchases, extension of service hours or route additions.

“Affordable and reliable public transit in our community is important for seniors, people with disabilities, and workers,” stated Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith. “This funding will support the city and county of Peterborough’s transit systems by ensuring investments in maintenance and fleet expansion can continue.”

Other funding allocations in central Ontario:

  • Peterborough County: $41,648
  • City of Kawartha Lakes: $641,771
  • Bancroft (Hastings Highlands, Wollaston) $78,270
  • Cobourg: $214,856
  • Cramahe (Alnwick/Haldimand, Hamilton Township): $89,958
  • Dysart et Al in Haliburton County: $23,618
  • Marmora and Lake (Centre Hastings, Madoc, Stirling-Rawdon, Tweed): $198,433
  • Port Hope: $164,477
  • Trent Hills: $41,997

The gas tax program funding is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year. Municipalities supporting public transit services in their community receive two cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenue collected.

The province says to make up for reduced gas sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s gas tax funding includes one-time additional funding of $120.4 million.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Transit ridership levels' Traffic Tips: Transit ridership levels
