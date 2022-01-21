COVID-19: Quebec sees 59 more deaths, another drop in hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

After weeks of sharp increases in the number of COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related hospitalizations fueled by the Omicron variant, Quebec is seeing some improvement.

The province is reporting 3,351 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday for a decrease of 60 over the previous day. With 346 new patients admitted and 406 discharged, the drop marks the second consecutive day of decreased hospitalizations.

There was also a decrease of 20 patients in intensive care over the last 24 hours, with a total of 265.

On Thursday, Premier François Legault confirmed the province has likely peaked in terms of infections and hospitalizations.

He noted, however, the situation remains difficult with around 12,000 health-care workers still off the job.

Meanwhile, 108,305 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Thursday for a total of more than 16,9 million doses since the start of the vaccination campaign just over a year ago.

Since the start of the pandemic Quebec has recorded 824,942 infections including 5,995 new cases on Friday. The province warns that cases numbers do not accurately reflect the situation due to limited screening reserved for priority groups.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 12,698.