Health

COVID-19: Quebec sees 59 more deaths, another drop in hospitalizations

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 11:46 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec premier insists now is not the time to lift COVID-19 restrictions' Quebec premier insists now is not the time to lift COVID-19 restrictions
Quebec will not be easing COVID-19 restrictions for the immediate future. Premier François Legault says lives are still at stake. Meanwhile, Ontario has announced it will start re-opening businesses by the end of the month. As Raquel Fletcher reports, two neighbouring provinces unveiled two very different plans on the same day.

After weeks of sharp increases in the number of COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related hospitalizations fueled by the Omicron variant, Quebec is seeing some improvement.

The province is reporting 3,351 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday for a decrease of 60 over the previous day. With 346 new patients admitted and 406 discharged,  the drop marks the second consecutive day of decreased hospitalizations.

There was also a decrease of 20 patients in intensive care over the last 24 hours, with a total of 265.

Read more: Quebec premier says no plans to ease COVID-19 rules for now

On Thursday, Premier François Legault confirmed the province has likely peaked in terms of infections and hospitalizations.

He noted, however, the situation remains difficult with around 12,000 health-care workers still off the job.

Meanwhile, 108,305 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Thursday for a total of more than 16,9 million doses since the start of the vaccination campaign just over a year ago.

Read more: Quebec’s anti-corruption squad investigating fraud schemes linked to COVID-19 vaccine passports

Since the start of the pandemic Quebec has recorded 824,942 infections including 5,995 new cases on Friday. The province warns that cases numbers do not accurately reflect the situation due to limited screening reserved for priority groups.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 12,698.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
