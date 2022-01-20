Menu

Traffic

Fatal transport truck collision closes eastbound Highway 401 through Kingston, Ont.

By Megan King Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 8:24 pm
A transport truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle collision on Highway 401 through Kingston, Ont. on Thursday. View image in full screen
A transport truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle collision on Highway 401 through Kingston, Ont. on Thursday. CKWS TV

A truck driver was killed on Highway 401 through Kingston, Ont., on Thursday.

South Frontenac OPP, Kingston Fire and Frontenac Paramedics responded to the single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, between Highway 15 and Joyceville Road.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. woman identified as suspicious death victim in Kelowna, B.C.

According to police, the driver of the transport truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the name of the victim until they can notify next of kin.

That section of highway has remain closed as the OPP Quinte Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) and the Collision Reconstructionist and Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) units work at the scene to determine the cause of the collision.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Police Services Board releases yearly crime statistics' Kingston Police Services Board releases yearly crime statistics
Kingston Police Services Board releases yearly crime statistics
