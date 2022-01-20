Fatal transport truck collision closes eastbound Highway 401 through Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A truck driver was killed on Highway 401 through Kingston, Ont., on Thursday.

South Frontenac OPP, Kingston Fire and Frontenac Paramedics responded to the single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, between Highway 15 and Joyceville Road.

According to police, the driver of the transport truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the name of the victim until they can notify next of kin.

UPDATE: #Hwy401 #Kingston: all eastbound lanes remain closed between #Hwy15 (MM623) and Joyceville Rd (County Rd 15) (MM632) for a collision investigation. #OPP remains on scene. EDR is Hwy15 – Middle Rd – Joyceville Rd. ^nk pic.twitter.com/NGjspoPwGo — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) January 20, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

That section of highway has remain closed as the OPP Quinte Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) and the Collision Reconstructionist and Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) units work at the scene to determine the cause of the collision.

1:40 Kingston Police Services Board releases yearly crime statistics Kingston Police Services Board releases yearly crime statistics