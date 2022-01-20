Menu

Canada

Tories continue boycott of national security committee over Winnipeg lab documents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2022 3:20 pm
Click to play video: 'What’s really behind the Winnipeg lab incident?' What’s really behind the Winnipeg lab incident?
The Conservatives have accused Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and the Liberals of covering up an incident that caused two scientists at Canada's highest security laboratory to be fired. The pair had been escorted out of Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory in July 2019 over what PHAC has described as "relating to possible breaches in security protocols." We speak with Global News investigative journalist and author of Wilful Blindness: How A Network Of Narcos, Tycoons And CCP Agents Infiltrated The West Sam Cooper about what really is going on behind the headlines. – Jun 20, 2021

There are no Conservative MPs among the newly named slate of parliamentarians to oversee the security-and-intelligence community, following the party’s decision to boycott the body.

The government says Liberal MPs Patricia Lattanzio and James Maloney are joining the committee, filling spots most recently held by Conservatives Leona Alleslev and Rob Morrison.

Read more: Liberals propose all-party committee to view documents on fired scientists

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole pulled his party’s MPs from the committee last spring to protest the Liberal government’s refusal to hand over unredacted documents related to the firing of two scientists from Canada’s highest-security laboratory.

In a Dec. 17 letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, O’Toole said the Conservative boycott of the all-party National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, known as NSICOP, would continue in the new session of Parliament until the wraps are taken off those documents.

Read more: Ottawa asks court to prohibit release of documents related to fired scientists

The committee, established in 2017, has the authority to review sensitive activities across the federal government.

It submits classified reports to the prime minister, which are later tabled in Parliament in edited form.

Click to play video: 'O’Toole says Conservatives will not participate in committee investigation of Winnipeg lab firings' O’Toole says Conservatives will not participate in committee investigation of Winnipeg lab firings
O’Toole says Conservatives will not participate in committee investigation of Winnipeg lab firings – Jun 17, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
